Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners cut Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 135,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

