The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
