Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 326.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

