Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

