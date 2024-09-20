StockNews.com Lowers Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $36.41 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $796,760 over the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.