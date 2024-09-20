StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCP

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,421,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $147,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,892 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.