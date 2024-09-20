StockNews.com Downgrades RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.15.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

