StockNews.com Downgrades RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.15.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
