StockNews.com Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

PEB opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

