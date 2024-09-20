Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $17.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Inseego alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inseego

Inseego Stock Up 3.2 %

INSG stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $1,675,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.