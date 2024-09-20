Steven L. Berman Sells 27,632 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

