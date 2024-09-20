Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 145,182 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $6,726,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,511,354.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,740,971.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -928.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $37,107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Squarespace by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

