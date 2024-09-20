Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.