SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

