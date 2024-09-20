Scotiabank Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $81.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 309,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

