Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Issues Earnings Results

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sangoma Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Sangoma Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

