Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$24,817.82 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Erica Lesley Nielsen sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.69, for a total transaction of C$24,817.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,277.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE RY opened at C$166.93 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.66.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.