Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.