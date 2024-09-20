Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,789,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

