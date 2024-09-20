Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on October 18th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,302.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.06. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 113.50 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.56 ($1.75).
