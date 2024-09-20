Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

QRTEA opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 97.3% in the second quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

