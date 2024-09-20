PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $99.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRCT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,063.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,063.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

