Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PFG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.