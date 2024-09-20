Oppenheimer Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $165.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

ENSG stock opened at $152.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

