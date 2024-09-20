OPKO Health’s (OPK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

