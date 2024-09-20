NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.42.

NOV Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 631.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 81,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at $4,031,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454,665 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

