Nicole Sherman Acquires 2,500 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sherman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $12,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

