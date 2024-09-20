Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

