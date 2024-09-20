MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

