MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $173.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 3.10.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

