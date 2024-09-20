Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.50 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

