Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

