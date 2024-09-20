Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on September 27th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

MAIN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 427,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,013. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

