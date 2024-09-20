LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

