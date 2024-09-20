LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LCNB Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

About LCNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in LCNB by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

