LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
