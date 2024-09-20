Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Kingfisher Price Performance
KGFHY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
See Also
