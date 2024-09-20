Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.
Keyence Stock Up 2.6 %
KYCCF opened at $474.75 on Friday. Keyence has a 12-month low of $341.00 and a 12-month high of $510.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.87 and a 200-day moving average of $451.01.
Keyence Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keyence
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.