Ken Xie Sells 23,538 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58.

On Monday, July 15th, Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.