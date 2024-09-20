Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 929,366 shares of company stock valued at $65,106,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

