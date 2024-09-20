K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

