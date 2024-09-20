Justin Charles Guichard Buys 7,364 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $12,606,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 207,655 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 142,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

