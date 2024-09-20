Justin Charles Guichard Buys 7,364 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $13.66.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
