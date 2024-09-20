Jon W. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 36.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

