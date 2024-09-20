JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.