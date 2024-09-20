Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,852 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.33 and its 200-day moving average is $183.49. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

