Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,717,315.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $99,823.08.

On Monday, August 19th, Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.77 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

