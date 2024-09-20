Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,410,673 shares in the company, valued at $215,957,194.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.98 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

