Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 59.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 215,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $478,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

