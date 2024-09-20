Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.7 %

HPE opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

