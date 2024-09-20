HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGON. Bank of America assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $82,716,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at $49,828,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $66,757,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

