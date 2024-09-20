Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 253.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

