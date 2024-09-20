GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -708.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

